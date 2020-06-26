All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19316 Palomar Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19316 Palomar Place
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

19316 Palomar Place

19316 Palomar Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19316 Palomar Place, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
hot tub
This luxurious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, located in the peaceful hills of Tarzana, CA is nothing short of a modern architectural masterpiece. Designed by architect Richard Neutra, one of the most important modernist architects, this home is a blend of art, landscape, and practical comfort. Enjoy a spacious dining room, a stunning open kitchen, a family room with smooth concrete floors, a private office, soothing natural light that pours in from the oversized windows all throughout the home and a large backyard with a phenomenal pool to suit you and your family's needs. Ease your mind by relaxing next to the fireplace or unwind after a long day in the comfort of your own spa. Jack and Jill bedrooms are united by a full bathroom. Your master bedroom immediately welcomes you with ultimate privacy and a beautiful fireplace that can't wait to be ignited. A spacious bathroom with a state-of-the-art bathtub neighbors a large walk-in closet. In addition to the spacious layout, this home is fully updated with the latest smarthome technology! Reduce your energy bills with efficient LED lighting and Nest learning thermostats. Ring doorbells, August Smartlocks and a cellular alarm system provide the ultimate in convenience and peace of mind. Just south of Ventura Boulevard, and minutes away from shopping centers and great restaurants, this captivating home is perfect for that quiet cul-de-sac sanctuary you've been looking for. Call Maeve Becker (310) 902-0109

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19316 Palomar Place have any available units?
19316 Palomar Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19316 Palomar Place have?
Some of 19316 Palomar Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19316 Palomar Place currently offering any rent specials?
19316 Palomar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19316 Palomar Place pet-friendly?
No, 19316 Palomar Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19316 Palomar Place offer parking?
No, 19316 Palomar Place does not offer parking.
Does 19316 Palomar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19316 Palomar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19316 Palomar Place have a pool?
Yes, 19316 Palomar Place has a pool.
Does 19316 Palomar Place have accessible units?
No, 19316 Palomar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 19316 Palomar Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19316 Palomar Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College