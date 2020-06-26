19316 Palomar Place

Amenities

This luxurious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home, located in the peaceful hills of Tarzana, CA is nothing short of a modern architectural masterpiece. Designed by architect Richard Neutra, one of the most important modernist architects, this home is a blend of art, landscape, and practical comfort. Enjoy a spacious dining room, a stunning open kitchen, a family room with smooth concrete floors, a private office, soothing natural light that pours in from the oversized windows all throughout the home and a large backyard with a phenomenal pool to suit you and your family's needs. Ease your mind by relaxing next to the fireplace or unwind after a long day in the comfort of your own spa. Jack and Jill bedrooms are united by a full bathroom. Your master bedroom immediately welcomes you with ultimate privacy and a beautiful fireplace that can't wait to be ignited. A spacious bathroom with a state-of-the-art bathtub neighbors a large walk-in closet. In addition to the spacious layout, this home is fully updated with the latest smarthome technology! Reduce your energy bills with efficient LED lighting and Nest learning thermostats. Ring doorbells, August Smartlocks and a cellular alarm system provide the ultimate in convenience and peace of mind. Just south of Ventura Boulevard, and minutes away from shopping centers and great restaurants, this captivating home is perfect for that quiet cul-de-sac sanctuary you've been looking for. Call Maeve Becker (310) 902-0109