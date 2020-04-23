All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:25 PM

19313 Collier Street

19313 Collier Street · No Longer Available
Location

19313 Collier Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to this sensation and completely remodeled south of the boulevard residence. Adorned with beautifully landscaped frontage and completely updated throughout with new finishes, gleaming wood floors, new baths and new chefs kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, breakfast bar and customized cabinetry. Highlighted with loads of natural light and wonderful open living spaces that include separate family room with romantic central fireplace, expansive living room and four spacious bedrooms that include private master suite with direct rear yard access along with updated private bath. Step out and relax in the sprawling rear yard surrounded by mature landscape, entertainers patio area and truly park-like manicured lawn. Located on a quiet level street, close to boulevard shops and restaurants. A rare find within this highly desirable Tarzana neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19313 Collier Street have any available units?
19313 Collier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19313 Collier Street have?
Some of 19313 Collier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19313 Collier Street currently offering any rent specials?
19313 Collier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19313 Collier Street pet-friendly?
No, 19313 Collier Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19313 Collier Street offer parking?
No, 19313 Collier Street does not offer parking.
Does 19313 Collier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19313 Collier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19313 Collier Street have a pool?
No, 19313 Collier Street does not have a pool.
Does 19313 Collier Street have accessible units?
No, 19313 Collier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19313 Collier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19313 Collier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
