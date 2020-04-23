19313 Collier Street

Amenities

Welcome to this sensation and completely remodeled south of the boulevard residence. Adorned with beautifully landscaped frontage and completely updated throughout with new finishes, gleaming wood floors, new baths and new chefs kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz counters, breakfast bar and customized cabinetry. Highlighted with loads of natural light and wonderful open living spaces that include separate family room with romantic central fireplace, expansive living room and four spacious bedrooms that include private master suite with direct rear yard access along with updated private bath. Step out and relax in the sprawling rear yard surrounded by mature landscape, entertainers patio area and truly park-like manicured lawn. Located on a quiet level street, close to boulevard shops and restaurants. A rare find within this highly desirable Tarzana neighborhood!