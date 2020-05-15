All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1931 HOLLY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1931 HOLLY Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:51 AM

1931 HOLLY Drive

1931 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1931 Holly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
Quiet, quaint, and charming quad-plex. Streamline Moderne architectural style with an art deco flair. Located close to hip "Hollywood Dell". Easy walking distance to the Hollywood Bowl, shops, restaurants, and public transportation, including the Metro. Unit offers remodeled kitchen; quartz countertops; large stainless steel double sink w/garbage disposal; dishwasher; built-in above stove microwave; large side-by-side refrigerator/freezer w/filtered water/ice. Living area on ground flr. Master, second bedroom, and full bath (remodeled close to original style) upstairs. Private balcony off master. Wood floors, french windows, and high ceilings. Shared backyard with barbecue. On-site laundry, one covered carport parking spot w/ prof. bike rack; on-street permit parking. All tenants long-term in this well-maintained quad-plex.LISTING AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY ANY POTENTIAL RENTERS. DRIVE-BY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 HOLLY Drive have any available units?
1931 HOLLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 HOLLY Drive have?
Some of 1931 HOLLY Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 HOLLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1931 HOLLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 HOLLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1931 HOLLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1931 HOLLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1931 HOLLY Drive offers parking.
Does 1931 HOLLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 HOLLY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 HOLLY Drive have a pool?
No, 1931 HOLLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1931 HOLLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1931 HOLLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 HOLLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 HOLLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College