1931 HOLLY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage

Quiet, quaint, and charming quad-plex. Streamline Moderne architectural style with an art deco flair. Located close to hip "Hollywood Dell". Easy walking distance to the Hollywood Bowl, shops, restaurants, and public transportation, including the Metro. Unit offers remodeled kitchen; quartz countertops; large stainless steel double sink w/garbage disposal; dishwasher; built-in above stove microwave; large side-by-side refrigerator/freezer w/filtered water/ice. Living area on ground flr. Master, second bedroom, and full bath (remodeled close to original style) upstairs. Private balcony off master. Wood floors, french windows, and high ceilings. Shared backyard with barbecue. On-site laundry, one covered carport parking spot w/ prof. bike rack; on-street permit parking. All tenants long-term in this well-maintained quad-plex.LISTING AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY ANY POTENTIAL RENTERS. DRIVE-BY.