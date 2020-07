Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Immaculate one level Mid Century home with vaulted ceilings. Located in the Miraleste Pines area of San Pedro, this home is close to several spectacular parks, close to elementary schools and shopping along Western Avenue. The yard features a view of the ocean and breakwater. There is a large area for a vegetable garden, and a nice patio for entertaining. The central air conditioning will keep you cool on a warm summer day,