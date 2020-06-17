19249 Hamlin Street, #7

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool e-payments garage tennis court

Stunning 3 bedroom Townhouse in the highly desired Briarcliffe Townhomes (Reseda) - This beautiful townhouse is located in the highly sought after Briarcliffe townhomes in the nice area of Reseda. The resort like community includes a pool, two tennis courts and beautifully landscaped greenbelts.



***Contact Bianca at biancamrents@gmail.com to schedule a tour!***



This very well-maintained unit has been freshly painted. It includes a spacious living room with laminate flooring and big windows, with new blinds for natural light. The large kitchen includes all appliances- range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator.. The open and bright kitchen and dining room area have tons of cabinet space and newer light fixtures and newer roller shade for the kitchen sliding doors. The half bathroom is located downstairs and has been recently renovated with a modern vanity set, upscale faucet and beautiful mirror to match. Walk out of the kitchen sliding doors to a charming private patio. The bedrooms have been freshly painted with laminate flooring throughout and newer blinds. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet with lots of storage space in the hallway. The master bathroom has a large frameless mirror and modern vanity.



The unit comes with a private two car garage with newer washer/dryer and plenty of room for additional storage.



Perfect location just minutes from parks, restaurants, shopping and the 101 freeway.



Sorry no pets.



No Pets Allowed



