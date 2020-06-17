All apartments in Los Angeles
19249 Hamlin Street, #7

19249 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

19249 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
tennis court
Stunning 3 bedroom Townhouse in the highly desired Briarcliffe Townhomes (Reseda) - This beautiful townhouse is located in the highly sought after Briarcliffe townhomes in the nice area of Reseda. The resort like community includes a pool, two tennis courts and beautifully landscaped greenbelts.

***Contact Bianca at biancamrents@gmail.com to schedule a tour!***

This very well-maintained unit has been freshly painted. It includes a spacious living room with laminate flooring and big windows, with new blinds for natural light. The large kitchen includes all appliances- range/oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator.. The open and bright kitchen and dining room area have tons of cabinet space and newer light fixtures and newer roller shade for the kitchen sliding doors. The half bathroom is located downstairs and has been recently renovated with a modern vanity set, upscale faucet and beautiful mirror to match. Walk out of the kitchen sliding doors to a charming private patio. The bedrooms have been freshly painted with laminate flooring throughout and newer blinds. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet with lots of storage space in the hallway. The master bathroom has a large frameless mirror and modern vanity.

The unit comes with a private two car garage with newer washer/dryer and plenty of room for additional storage.

Perfect location just minutes from parks, restaurants, shopping and the 101 freeway.

Sorry no pets.

***Contact Bianca at biancamrents@gmail.com to schedule a tour.***

Professionally managed by Crescent Canyon Management. A truly modern rental experience: Apply online, sign your lease online, pay rent online.

Welcome home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2318661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 have any available units?
19249 Hamlin Street, #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 have?
Some of 19249 Hamlin Street, #7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 currently offering any rent specials?
19249 Hamlin Street, #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 pet-friendly?
No, 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 offer parking?
Yes, 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 offers parking.
Does 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 have a pool?
Yes, 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 has a pool.
Does 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 have accessible units?
No, 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19249 Hamlin Street, #7 has units with dishwashers.
