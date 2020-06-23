19221 Oxnard Street

Amenities

Welcome to this wonderful single family home that is located in a dead end street with no neighbors across the street. Very private and quiet. Home offers an open living room, dine, bonus room den and an nicely updated kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. The hallway bathroom has been modified to fit for handicap usage and is extra large for moving around. All bedrooms are good sized and one offers an attached bathroom off it. The den/bonus room is off the dining room and could make for a family room, office or playroom. The large yard offers a huge parking pad with security gate. Freshly painted and ready to go! Property is being painted this week. GARAGE is NOT included in rent but can be added for an increased price. It has been converted to a 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest unit. It will either be added to the new tenant or rented separately. Tenants must carry renters insurance. Call Tom with questions 818-402-6508.