Los Angeles, CA
19221 Oxnard Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19221 Oxnard Street

19221 W Oxnard St · No Longer Available
Location

19221 W Oxnard St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Welcome to this wonderful single family home that is located in a dead end street with no neighbors across the street. Very private and quiet. Home offers an open living room, dine, bonus room den and an nicely updated kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets. The hallway bathroom has been modified to fit for handicap usage and is extra large for moving around. All bedrooms are good sized and one offers an attached bathroom off it. The den/bonus room is off the dining room and could make for a family room, office or playroom. The large yard offers a huge parking pad with security gate. Freshly painted and ready to go! Property is being painted this week. GARAGE is NOT included in rent but can be added for an increased price. It has been converted to a 1 bedroom, 1 bath guest unit. It will either be added to the new tenant or rented separately. Tenants must carry renters insurance. Call Tom with questions 818-402-6508.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19221 Oxnard Street have any available units?
19221 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19221 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 19221 Oxnard Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19221 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
19221 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19221 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
No, 19221 Oxnard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19221 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 19221 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 19221 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19221 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19221 Oxnard Street have a pool?
No, 19221 Oxnard Street does not have a pool.
Does 19221 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
Yes, 19221 Oxnard Street has accessible units.
Does 19221 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19221 Oxnard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
