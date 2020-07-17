19221 Linnet St.,1

Amenities

on-site laundry carport recently renovated pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

https://view.ricohtours.com/35d9f7ac-224d-4010-a836-013581286eac/

Tour Link



Available NOW! This Stylish Furnished Efficiency Studio with a loft. This is basically a side studio with loft attached to a larger home. The sleeping space is a loft perched above the living space down stairs. The home comes furnished, just bring your favorite pillow, clothes and personals. Home is decorated in a chic Bohemian style. Amenities are personal covered parking space near your door, swimming pool and lounge area, Utilities are included except any TV channel upgrades. Access to the homes laundry room. Kitchenette has a microwave, hotplate, and refrigerator. Large soaking bathtub in your decorative tiled bathroom. Relax in a retreat like outdoors. Located close to the Movie Studios and Tarzana Hospital. Easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways. Close to shopping #Starbucks, just south of Ventura Blvd. Prefer no pets, non-smoker, no drugs. Looking for an initial 6-months lease, with option for 1-year following. Minimum Credit score is 650 No evictions. Contact Cindy to schedule a preview. DO NOT DISTURB MAIN HOUSE. COVID Showing Requirements Must Be Adhered to. Mask, Gloves/Hand-sanitize. Pre-Application Completed before showing is permitted. Complete a Protective Equipment Disclosure online before previewing. Note- Covid Test will be required before move in as you are attached to the main house, at no cost to tenant.



https://view.ricohtours.com/35d9f7ac-224d-4010-a836-013581286eac/

310 square foot studio attaced to main residence