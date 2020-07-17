All apartments in Los Angeles
19221 Linnet St.,1

19221 Linnet Street · (323) 244-5747
19221 Linnet Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 310 sqft

https://view.ricohtours.com/35d9f7ac-224d-4010-a836-013581286eac/
Available NOW! This Stylish Furnished Efficiency Studio with a loft. This is basically a side studio with loft attached to a larger home. The sleeping space is a loft perched above the living space down stairs. The home comes furnished, just bring your favorite pillow, clothes and personals. Home is decorated in a chic Bohemian style. Amenities are personal covered parking space near your door, swimming pool and lounge area, Utilities are included except any TV channel upgrades. Access to the homes laundry room. Kitchenette has a microwave, hotplate, and refrigerator. Large soaking bathtub in your decorative tiled bathroom. Relax in a retreat like outdoors. Located close to the Movie Studios and Tarzana Hospital. Easy access to the 101 and 405 freeways. Close to shopping #Starbucks, just south of Ventura Blvd. Prefer no pets, non-smoker, no drugs. Looking for an initial 6-months lease, with option for 1-year following. Minimum Credit score is 650 No evictions. Contact Cindy to schedule a preview. DO NOT DISTURB MAIN HOUSE. COVID Showing Requirements Must Be Adhered to. Mask, Gloves/Hand-sanitize. Pre-Application Completed before showing is permitted. Complete a Protective Equipment Disclosure online before previewing. Note- Covid Test will be required before move in as you are attached to the main house, at no cost to tenant.

310 square foot studio attaced to main residence

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 19221 Linnet St.,1 have any available units?
19221 Linnet St.,1 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19221 Linnet St.,1 have?
Some of 19221 Linnet St.,1's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19221 Linnet St.,1 currently offering any rent specials?
19221 Linnet St.,1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19221 Linnet St.,1 pet-friendly?
No, 19221 Linnet St.,1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19221 Linnet St.,1 offer parking?
Yes, 19221 Linnet St.,1 offers parking.
Does 19221 Linnet St.,1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19221 Linnet St.,1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19221 Linnet St.,1 have a pool?
Yes, 19221 Linnet St.,1 has a pool.
Does 19221 Linnet St.,1 have accessible units?
No, 19221 Linnet St.,1 does not have accessible units.
Does 19221 Linnet St.,1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 19221 Linnet St.,1 does not have units with dishwashers.
