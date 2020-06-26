19208 Hamlin St. #2

Amenities

Reseda 3+1.5 townhome w/garage + patio, pool + spa! (19208 Hamlin St) - Briarcliff townhome in Reseda available for rent! Features include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 1.5BA w/almost 1300 SQF; living room; family room; kitchen w/dishwasher, microwave + stove/oven included; smooth ceilings; central air; carpet, tile + wood flooring throughout; washer + dryer hook-ups; private patio leads to 2 car garage; community pool + spa; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



