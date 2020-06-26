All apartments in Los Angeles
19208 Hamlin St. #2

19208 Hamlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

19208 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Reseda 3+1.5 townhome w/garage + patio, pool + spa! (19208 Hamlin St) - Briarcliff townhome in Reseda available for rent! Features include: two-story floorplan w/3BR + 1.5BA w/almost 1300 SQF; living room; family room; kitchen w/dishwasher, microwave + stove/oven included; smooth ceilings; central air; carpet, tile + wood flooring throughout; washer + dryer hook-ups; private patio leads to 2 car garage; community pool + spa; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE4983540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19208 Hamlin St. #2 have any available units?
19208 Hamlin St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19208 Hamlin St. #2 have?
Some of 19208 Hamlin St. #2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19208 Hamlin St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
19208 Hamlin St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19208 Hamlin St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19208 Hamlin St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 19208 Hamlin St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 19208 Hamlin St. #2 offers parking.
Does 19208 Hamlin St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19208 Hamlin St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19208 Hamlin St. #2 have a pool?
Yes, 19208 Hamlin St. #2 has a pool.
Does 19208 Hamlin St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 19208 Hamlin St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 19208 Hamlin St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19208 Hamlin St. #2 has units with dishwashers.
