19200 Nordhoff Street

2/2 Large 3 story townhome with attached garage - Property Id: 137172
Located in the heart of Northridge, CA, Artisan Square offers an incredible living experience. Every apartment is a tri-level townhome complete with a private attached garage. This charming, Pet Friendly community has BBQ grill stations, a stunning swimming pool and is right across the street from the renowned Northridge Fashion Center. This one of a kind community combines convenience, excitement and all the comforts of home.
