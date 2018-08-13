All apartments in Los Angeles
19200 Nordhoff Street

Location

19200 Nordhoff Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2/2 Large 3 story townhome with attached garage - Property Id: 137172

Located in the heart of Northridge, CA, Artisan Square offers an incredible living experience. Every apartment is a tri-level townhome complete with a private attached garage. This charming, Pet Friendly community has BBQ grill stations, a stunning swimming pool and is right across the street from the renowned Northridge Fashion Center. This one of a kind community combines convenience, excitement and all the comforts of home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137172p
Property Id 137172

(RLNE5022390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19200 Nordhoff Street have any available units?
19200 Nordhoff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19200 Nordhoff Street have?
Some of 19200 Nordhoff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19200 Nordhoff Street currently offering any rent specials?
19200 Nordhoff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19200 Nordhoff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19200 Nordhoff Street is pet friendly.
Does 19200 Nordhoff Street offer parking?
Yes, 19200 Nordhoff Street offers parking.
Does 19200 Nordhoff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19200 Nordhoff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19200 Nordhoff Street have a pool?
Yes, 19200 Nordhoff Street has a pool.
Does 19200 Nordhoff Street have accessible units?
No, 19200 Nordhoff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19200 Nordhoff Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19200 Nordhoff Street has units with dishwashers.
