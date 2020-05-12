19200 Erwin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nestled behind white picket fence is this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath stylishly renovated home in the heart of Tarzana. Light and Bright, enhanced with upgrades including beautiful light oak laminate flooring throughout, large updated kitchen with eat-in breakfast area in the large updated kitchen with white cabinetry and every amenity including gas stove / oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large master with ample closets and private entrance. Laundry room with washer and dryer available, central A/C! Private back yard with large covered patio and lush grassy area! Attached 2 car garage. Will only consider pets under 10 pounds and of a very docile nature. Please text Cheryl Brinkley 818-427-1790 to view this enchanting home.