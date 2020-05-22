1918 MAYVIEW Drive

Amenities

Welcome home to your very own newly remodeled home with panoramic view in Franklin Hills! Street Level Upper Unit of Duplex Walking distance to all of the hip and trendy shops on Hyperion and Sunset Junction. Enjoy cooking in the modern kitchen complete with fridge, freezer, stove, self cleaning oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Brand New kitchen cabinets will be installed prior to move-in! When it's time to eat, head to your newly built sprawling panoramic view deck off of the living room french doors for dining al fresco! Throw some laundry in your very own washer & dryer and hop in the glamorous updated bathroom with rain shower and stylish fixtures! Organize your fabulous wardrobe with the built in storage of the bedroom closet! Adjust the temperature with your wireless smart thermostat, and lock up with the smart deadbolt on your front door. Street Parking is available and pets are welcome!