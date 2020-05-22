All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1918 MAYVIEW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1918 MAYVIEW Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

1918 MAYVIEW Drive

1918 Mayview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1918 Mayview Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to your very own newly remodeled home with panoramic view in Franklin Hills! Street Level Upper Unit of Duplex Walking distance to all of the hip and trendy shops on Hyperion and Sunset Junction. Enjoy cooking in the modern kitchen complete with fridge, freezer, stove, self cleaning oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Brand New kitchen cabinets will be installed prior to move-in! When it's time to eat, head to your newly built sprawling panoramic view deck off of the living room french doors for dining al fresco! Throw some laundry in your very own washer & dryer and hop in the glamorous updated bathroom with rain shower and stylish fixtures! Organize your fabulous wardrobe with the built in storage of the bedroom closet! Adjust the temperature with your wireless smart thermostat, and lock up with the smart deadbolt on your front door. Street Parking is available and pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 MAYVIEW Drive have any available units?
1918 MAYVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 MAYVIEW Drive have?
Some of 1918 MAYVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 MAYVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1918 MAYVIEW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 MAYVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 MAYVIEW Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1918 MAYVIEW Drive offer parking?
No, 1918 MAYVIEW Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1918 MAYVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 MAYVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 MAYVIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 1918 MAYVIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1918 MAYVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 1918 MAYVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 MAYVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 MAYVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College