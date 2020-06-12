1918 CHICKASAW Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the hip NELA neighborhood of Eagle Rock, this Craftsman residence harmonizes original vintage details with upgrades & renovations. This gracious home with a 2-story floor plan of 4+3 & 2716 SF is sited on a large lot over 13K SF. Lower level den provides potential for a 5th bedroom. Interiors were renovated with great respect for the original Craftsman architectural integrity with wood floors, French windows & drs, built-in cab, & hi-ceilings. The living rm is grand in scale where French drs open to airy wrap-around deck The 3 baths are newly renovated w/new tile, fixtures, & freshly painted walls in soft gray & white hues. Rear terraced gardens provide breathtaking views to iconic "Eagle Rock" Large wrap around deck & 2 other large entertaining decks offer setting for respite & serenity. Lots of driveway parking. Use of 1/2 garage included. No A/C. Central heat on lower level. Close to TJs, Milk Cheese Shop, & many other specialty boutiques & eateries. 24 hrs notice to show