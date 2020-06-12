All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1918 CHICKASAW Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1918 CHICKASAW Avenue

1918 Chickasaw Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1918 Chickasaw Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the hip NELA neighborhood of Eagle Rock, this Craftsman residence harmonizes original vintage details with upgrades & renovations. This gracious home with a 2-story floor plan of 4+3 & 2716 SF is sited on a large lot over 13K SF. Lower level den provides potential for a 5th bedroom. Interiors were renovated with great respect for the original Craftsman architectural integrity with wood floors, French windows & drs, built-in cab, & hi-ceilings. The living rm is grand in scale where French drs open to airy wrap-around deck The 3 baths are newly renovated w/new tile, fixtures, & freshly painted walls in soft gray & white hues. Rear terraced gardens provide breathtaking views to iconic "Eagle Rock" Large wrap around deck & 2 other large entertaining decks offer setting for respite & serenity. Lots of driveway parking. Use of 1/2 garage included. No A/C. Central heat on lower level. Close to TJs, Milk Cheese Shop, & many other specialty boutiques & eateries. 24 hrs notice to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue have any available units?
1918 CHICKASAW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue have?
Some of 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1918 CHICKASAW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue offers parking.
Does 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue have a pool?
No, 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1918 CHICKASAW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College