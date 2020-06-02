All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

19143 Archwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

Brand New Luxury 3 bed/3bath Back House in Reseda - Beautiful New Build 2 Story, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Private Large Back House. Almost 1200 sq ft of total living space, this is not a pool house!! This house has a separate walk way and small yard. The brand new interior incorporates luxury marble tile flooring in all rooms on the first floor! The Open Kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances including: Range/Oven, Overhead Microwave, Viking Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Garbage Disposal. The Dining and Living Rooms are just off the Kitchen.The first floor also includes One Bedroom located just next to the Full Bathroom. Head up the hardwood stairs, the hardwood continues through out most of the 2nd Floor. Here you will find the Master Bedroom with walk in closet and marble tile bathroom / walk in shower. Additionally upstairs is another Full Tile Bathroom, Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Hookups, and an additional Bedroom with hardwood floors. This home is conveniently located close to many Schools including CSUN, Restaurants, and Shopping. Please NOTE: There is now uncovered Parking Space for 2+ cars depending on size of cars. There is NO GARAGE. Tenant is to pay all utilities.

For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436 or email seda@spectrarem.com.
Application & Credit Check Required for each Adult
$35 Application Fee per person
Security Deposit $2750.00
Additional Deposit for each pet

Spectra Associates, Inc.
BRE Lic: 01880790

(RLNE5063418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19143 Archwood St. have any available units?
19143 Archwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19143 Archwood St. have?
Some of 19143 Archwood St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19143 Archwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
19143 Archwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19143 Archwood St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19143 Archwood St. is pet friendly.
Does 19143 Archwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 19143 Archwood St. offers parking.
Does 19143 Archwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19143 Archwood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19143 Archwood St. have a pool?
Yes, 19143 Archwood St. has a pool.
Does 19143 Archwood St. have accessible units?
No, 19143 Archwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 19143 Archwood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19143 Archwood St. has units with dishwashers.
