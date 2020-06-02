19143 Archwood St.

Amenities

Brand New Luxury 3 bed/3bath Back House in Reseda - Beautiful New Build 2 Story, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Private Large Back House. Almost 1200 sq ft of total living space, this is not a pool house!! This house has a separate walk way and small yard. The brand new interior incorporates luxury marble tile flooring in all rooms on the first floor! The Open Kitchen is fully equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances including: Range/Oven, Overhead Microwave, Viking Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Garbage Disposal. The Dining and Living Rooms are just off the Kitchen.The first floor also includes One Bedroom located just next to the Full Bathroom. Head up the hardwood stairs, the hardwood continues through out most of the 2nd Floor. Here you will find the Master Bedroom with walk in closet and marble tile bathroom / walk in shower. Additionally upstairs is another Full Tile Bathroom, Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Hookups, and an additional Bedroom with hardwood floors. This home is conveniently located close to many Schools including CSUN, Restaurants, and Shopping. Please NOTE: There is now uncovered Parking Space for 2+ cars depending on size of cars. There is NO GARAGE. Tenant is to pay all utilities.



For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436 or email seda@spectrarem.com.

Application & Credit Check Required for each Adult

$35 Application Fee per person

Security Deposit $2750.00

Additional Deposit for each pet



Spectra Associates, Inc.

BRE Lic: 01880790



