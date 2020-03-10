All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

19067 SPRAGUE Street

19067 Sprague Street · No Longer Available
Location

19067 Sprague Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest suite
internet access
This stunning, one-of-a-kind, fully furnished contemporary approx. 4,057 square foot estate is located south of the Blvd. The open floor plan boasts a huge center island chef's kitchen with Caesarstone counter tops, high-end appliances and is open to the huge breathtaking, light filled, great room. The serving station includes a wine fridge and pantry. The home features a private and spectacular backyard with swimming pool, a luxurious second-story master suite with sitting area, fireplace, and balcony that overlooks the backyard. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, soaking tub, and a double shower. In addition to the master suite, the upstairs has three large bedrooms with ceiling fans. The main floor features a guest suite and large laundry room and mud room. The entire home boasts wood flooring, high ceilings, dual pane windows, LED lighting throughout and WIFI thermostats. A dream home that has it all! Available for short-term, 1-12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19067 SPRAGUE Street have any available units?
19067 SPRAGUE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19067 SPRAGUE Street have?
Some of 19067 SPRAGUE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19067 SPRAGUE Street currently offering any rent specials?
19067 SPRAGUE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19067 SPRAGUE Street pet-friendly?
No, 19067 SPRAGUE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19067 SPRAGUE Street offer parking?
Yes, 19067 SPRAGUE Street offers parking.
Does 19067 SPRAGUE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19067 SPRAGUE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19067 SPRAGUE Street have a pool?
Yes, 19067 SPRAGUE Street has a pool.
Does 19067 SPRAGUE Street have accessible units?
No, 19067 SPRAGUE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19067 SPRAGUE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19067 SPRAGUE Street has units with dishwashers.

