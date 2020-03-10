19067 SPRAGUE Street

Amenities

This stunning, one-of-a-kind, fully furnished contemporary approx. 4,057 square foot estate is located south of the Blvd. The open floor plan boasts a huge center island chef's kitchen with Caesarstone counter tops, high-end appliances and is open to the huge breathtaking, light filled, great room. The serving station includes a wine fridge and pantry. The home features a private and spectacular backyard with swimming pool, a luxurious second-story master suite with sitting area, fireplace, and balcony that overlooks the backyard. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, soaking tub, and a double shower. In addition to the master suite, the upstairs has three large bedrooms with ceiling fans. The main floor features a guest suite and large laundry room and mud room. The entire home boasts wood flooring, high ceilings, dual pane windows, LED lighting throughout and WIFI thermostats. A dream home that has it all! Available for short-term, 1-12 months.