Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue

1906 South Palm Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1906 South Palm Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 of 3 Stunning newly fully remodeled leases available in a 3-unit triplex in mid city! This property features a FIRST FLOOR 2BED/2BATH layout w/views of the the lush landscaped yard. Each unit showcases an incredible open floor plan w/ modern elements, new kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space, abundant natural light, new windows, central A/C & heat, recessed lighting, wood flooring throughout and much more. Additional features incl motorized gated entry, ample driveway parking & optional storage garage, motion detected exterior lighting, updated plumbing & electrical, washer/dryer, tankless water heater, new driveway & large private landscaped yard. Brand new appliances, refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave included! Located walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1906 South PALM GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

