Los Angeles, CA
1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1905 N Sunset Plaza Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1905 N Sunset Plaza Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
new construction
Stunning brand new modern property nestled in the world renowned Sunset Strip just above the Sunset Blvd with uninhibited jetliner views . This 3bd suits entertainer's home, open floor plan w/ wall-to-wall glass sliders that create a seamless transition from the living room and dining room to the balcony overlooking the City of Angels, Gourmet Kitchen with top quality stainless steel appliances plus a luxurious powder room, wine seller, dramatic fire place in the living room and alarm system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
