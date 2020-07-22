1905 North BEVERLY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities carport parking

Ideal location for anyone that wants to be close to the action of Sunset Blvd, but loves the peace and quiet of the hills. This mid-century is surrounded by mature trees for the ultimate hideaway. All three bedrooms are upstairs with views of the beautiful landscape that surrounds the home. The spacious master suite comes with a large closet and separate vanity. On the main floor is a wet bar perfect for entertaining guests. Cozy brick backyard for those nights of dining al fresco. Two large storage spaces are off of the carport.