Los Angeles, CA
1905 North BEVERLY Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

1905 North BEVERLY Drive

1905 North Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1905 North Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Ideal location for anyone that wants to be close to the action of Sunset Blvd, but loves the peace and quiet of the hills. This mid-century is surrounded by mature trees for the ultimate hideaway. All three bedrooms are upstairs with views of the beautiful landscape that surrounds the home. The spacious master suite comes with a large closet and separate vanity. On the main floor is a wet bar perfect for entertaining guests. Cozy brick backyard for those nights of dining al fresco. Two large storage spaces are off of the carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 North BEVERLY Drive have any available units?
1905 North BEVERLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1905 North BEVERLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 North BEVERLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 North BEVERLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 North BEVERLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1905 North BEVERLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 North BEVERLY Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 North BEVERLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 North BEVERLY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 North BEVERLY Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 North BEVERLY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 North BEVERLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 North BEVERLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 North BEVERLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 North BEVERLY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 North BEVERLY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 North BEVERLY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
