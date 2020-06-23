All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace

1901 Westridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Brentwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1901 Westridge Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Stunning Panoramic VIEWS of Ocean, City, Canyon,?This Charming Spacious Single Level Mid-Century is ideally situated at the end of Cul-De -Sac.This home features a Living Room with Fireplace, Dinning Room, Family Room, Breakfast Area, Open Kitchen, Great Master plus two additional rooms with en-suit bathrooms , a Powder Room and a Bonus room which could be maid or office. All rooms with View and they all open to a flat backyard with grass, Sitting areas, Pool and Spa and of course expansive Day/Night VIEW!This home offers a great inside/ outside flow. One of a Kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace have any available units?
1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace have?
Some of 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace offers parking.
Does 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace has a pool.
Does 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College