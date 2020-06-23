1901 WESTRIDGE Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Stunning Panoramic VIEWS of Ocean, City, Canyon,?This Charming Spacious Single Level Mid-Century is ideally situated at the end of Cul-De -Sac.This home features a Living Room with Fireplace, Dinning Room, Family Room, Breakfast Area, Open Kitchen, Great Master plus two additional rooms with en-suit bathrooms , a Powder Room and a Bonus room which could be maid or office. All rooms with View and they all open to a flat backyard with grass, Sitting areas, Pool and Spa and of course expansive Day/Night VIEW!This home offers a great inside/ outside flow. One of a Kind!