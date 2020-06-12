1900 VINE Street

Amenities

Very Spacious & Updated Completely furnished Townhouse/condo in the highly-sought after, Hollywood Hills area. is being rented FURNISHED all utilities included, Wifi, TV cable, land line phone, and more. It has an open floor plan, features, remodeled kitchen with a breakfast bar, powder room, dining area and living room with space for a desk off of the living room, opens to a large patio off of the upper level with views of Hollywood and Capital Records building. Beautiful views of the sunset. Step down to the downstairs level to find your private retreat complete with a large 1 bedroom, brand new floating wood laminate floor, that opens out to a 2nd patio,large full bathroom with a tub/shower and a second shower. Lots of closet space. Gated parking space with 2 parking spaces side/by side. Washer/dryer in the unit. Included amenities also include pool, spa/hot tub/ club rooms, dog walk and much more:) Can be rented SHORT or LONG TERM.