Los Angeles, CA
1900 VINE Street
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

1900 VINE Street

1900 N Vine St · No Longer Available
Location

1900 N Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Very Spacious & Updated Completely furnished Townhouse/condo in the highly-sought after, Hollywood Hills area. is being rented FURNISHED all utilities included, Wifi, TV cable, land line phone, and more. It has an open floor plan, features, remodeled kitchen with a breakfast bar, powder room, dining area and living room with space for a desk off of the living room, opens to a large patio off of the upper level with views of Hollywood and Capital Records building. Beautiful views of the sunset. Step down to the downstairs level to find your private retreat complete with a large 1 bedroom, brand new floating wood laminate floor, that opens out to a 2nd patio,large full bathroom with a tub/shower and a second shower. Lots of closet space. Gated parking space with 2 parking spaces side/by side. Washer/dryer in the unit. Included amenities also include pool, spa/hot tub/ club rooms, dog walk and much more:) Can be rented SHORT or LONG TERM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 VINE Street have any available units?
1900 VINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 VINE Street have?
Some of 1900 VINE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 VINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1900 VINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 VINE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1900 VINE Street is pet friendly.
Does 1900 VINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1900 VINE Street offers parking.
Does 1900 VINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1900 VINE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 VINE Street have a pool?
Yes, 1900 VINE Street has a pool.
Does 1900 VINE Street have accessible units?
No, 1900 VINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 VINE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 VINE Street has units with dishwashers.
