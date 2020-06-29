All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

18922 Bahama Street

18922 Bahama Street · No Longer Available
Location

18922 Bahama Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This brand-new accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is on a quiet cul-de-sac. ---It has its own separate entrance and gate with combination lock; private newly fenced yard which wraps around three sides of the freestanding structure; and a patio with enough space to accommodate space for outdoor furniture. ---High ceilings in living room and bedroom. ---Wall to wall mirrored closet in the bedroom. ---Refrigerator, range, and washer dryer are included. ---Gas tankless water heater. ---kitchen and bathroom countertops are composite granite.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18922 Bahama Street have any available units?
18922 Bahama Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18922 Bahama Street have?
Some of 18922 Bahama Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18922 Bahama Street currently offering any rent specials?
18922 Bahama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18922 Bahama Street pet-friendly?
No, 18922 Bahama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18922 Bahama Street offer parking?
No, 18922 Bahama Street does not offer parking.
Does 18922 Bahama Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18922 Bahama Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18922 Bahama Street have a pool?
No, 18922 Bahama Street does not have a pool.
Does 18922 Bahama Street have accessible units?
No, 18922 Bahama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18922 Bahama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18922 Bahama Street does not have units with dishwashers.

