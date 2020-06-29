18922 Bahama Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters range refrigerator

This brand-new accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is on a quiet cul-de-sac. ---It has its own separate entrance and gate with combination lock; private newly fenced yard which wraps around three sides of the freestanding structure; and a patio with enough space to accommodate space for outdoor furniture. ---High ceilings in living room and bedroom. ---Wall to wall mirrored closet in the bedroom. ---Refrigerator, range, and washer dryer are included. ---Gas tankless water heater. ---kitchen and bathroom countertops are composite granite.