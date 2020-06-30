1890 S Cochran Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mid City Condo - Large spacious Condo for Rent - Stunning recently remodeled 4 BED + 3.5 BATH is the largest unit in the Washington Village, a boutique style multi-unit building.



This front-facing home features bountiful natural light throughout the day. Spectacular engineered Hardwood floors flow through the over-sized open living room area.



Surround sound through the living room.

The master bedroom features an ultra large living space and includes an spacious closet and tree top views.



Full laundry room with own washer and gas dryer in unit. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen.



Two car parking spaces. Minutes to Culver City, Beverly Hills, and easy access to Freeways (10, 405 and 110). Close to the light rail to get to downtown or Santa Monica.



Plenty of closets. Quality window coverings and more. Must see to appreciate.



Property management company behind repairs. HOA pays for Water and Trash. For scheduling a visit, please contact the office on 424-292-2311. Small pets may be considered.



Open 11-1pm by Appointment as well on Saturday, or Sunday



(RLNE5277408)