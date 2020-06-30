All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

1890 S Cochran Ave

1890 South Cochran Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1890 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mid City Condo - Large spacious Condo for Rent - Stunning recently remodeled 4 BED + 3.5 BATH is the largest unit in the Washington Village, a boutique style multi-unit building.

This front-facing home features bountiful natural light throughout the day. Spectacular engineered Hardwood floors flow through the over-sized open living room area.

Surround sound through the living room.
The master bedroom features an ultra large living space and includes an spacious closet and tree top views.

Full laundry room with own washer and gas dryer in unit. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen.

Two car parking spaces. Minutes to Culver City, Beverly Hills, and easy access to Freeways (10, 405 and 110). Close to the light rail to get to downtown or Santa Monica.

Plenty of closets. Quality window coverings and more. Must see to appreciate.

Property management company behind repairs. HOA pays for Water and Trash. For scheduling a visit, please contact the office on 424-292-2311. Small pets may be considered.

Open 11-1pm by Appointment as well on Saturday, or Sunday

Must see to appreciate.

(RLNE5277408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 S Cochran Ave have any available units?
1890 S Cochran Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1890 S Cochran Ave have?
Some of 1890 S Cochran Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1890 S Cochran Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1890 S Cochran Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 S Cochran Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1890 S Cochran Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1890 S Cochran Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1890 S Cochran Ave offers parking.
Does 1890 S Cochran Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1890 S Cochran Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 S Cochran Ave have a pool?
No, 1890 S Cochran Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1890 S Cochran Ave have accessible units?
No, 1890 S Cochran Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 S Cochran Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1890 S Cochran Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

