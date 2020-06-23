18860 Memo Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fire pit

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage hot tub

Desirable Porter Ranch, single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large lot size on a cul-de-sac with a great floorplan. Family room with fireplace just off the kitchen featuring a past remodel. Large formal living room with vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom with private bath with a jacuzzi tub. Two guest bedrooms and a full guest bathroom. New paint and carpet. Crown molding throughout, central air and heat, and plantation shutters . Master bedroom and living room have direct access via slider to the rear yard. Rear yard has lattice covered patio with built-in benches and a fire pit and a private spa. All for enjoying the canyon views. Laundry in garage. Attached 2 car garage with direct access.



(RLNE5521122)