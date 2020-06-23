All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18860 Memo Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18860 Memo Ct
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

18860 Memo Ct

18860 Memo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18860 Memo Court, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
Desirable Porter Ranch, single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large lot size on a cul-de-sac with a great floorplan. Family room with fireplace just off the kitchen featuring a past remodel. Large formal living room with vaulted ceilings. Large master bedroom with private bath with a jacuzzi tub. Two guest bedrooms and a full guest bathroom. New paint and carpet. Crown molding throughout, central air and heat, and plantation shutters . Master bedroom and living room have direct access via slider to the rear yard. Rear yard has lattice covered patio with built-in benches and a fire pit and a private spa. All for enjoying the canyon views. Laundry in garage. Attached 2 car garage with direct access.

(RLNE5521122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18860 Memo Ct have any available units?
18860 Memo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18860 Memo Ct have?
Some of 18860 Memo Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18860 Memo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18860 Memo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18860 Memo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 18860 Memo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 18860 Memo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 18860 Memo Ct offers parking.
Does 18860 Memo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18860 Memo Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18860 Memo Ct have a pool?
No, 18860 Memo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 18860 Memo Ct have accessible units?
No, 18860 Memo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18860 Memo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 18860 Memo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College