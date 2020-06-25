All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 5:25 PM

18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive

18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Leases like this simply don't present themselves often...if you choose to snooze, you’ve chosen to lose. Sprawling stylishly designed single level of nearly 3,800 sq. ft. Smooth stucco, modern garage door & custom wood entry door create a dazzling first impression. Inside, this light & bright showplace will leave you breathless. Upon entry, your gaze will be drawn to walls of glass inviting warm natural light to flow. Spectacular open Living room & Family rm segregated by an amazing fireplace with distinct stack stone accents. Enjoy special occasions in the spacious Formal Dining room. Dazzling Kitchen offers stunning cabinetry, center-island & quality stainless steel appliances. Incredible Master suite features his/her walk-ins, private office/nursery & an ultra sexy bath with unique shower & soothing soaking tub. Desirable Jack & Jill bedrooms, separate guest suite/maids quarters plus an additional large suite with private bath & large walk-in...unreal! Outside, the excitement continues. Resort-like rear grounds precisely positioned to provide openness and serene views of the lush surroundings. Gorgeous hardscape, BBQ center & an exquisite pool/spa that inspires good times. Beg all you want...it’s not for sale, however you can still reside within this dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive have any available units?
18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive have?
Some of 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive offers parking.
Does 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive has a pool.
Does 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive have accessible units?
No, 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College