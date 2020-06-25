18843 Paseo Nuevo Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel pool guest suite hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Leases like this simply don't present themselves often...if you choose to snooze, you’ve chosen to lose. Sprawling stylishly designed single level of nearly 3,800 sq. ft. Smooth stucco, modern garage door & custom wood entry door create a dazzling first impression. Inside, this light & bright showplace will leave you breathless. Upon entry, your gaze will be drawn to walls of glass inviting warm natural light to flow. Spectacular open Living room & Family rm segregated by an amazing fireplace with distinct stack stone accents. Enjoy special occasions in the spacious Formal Dining room. Dazzling Kitchen offers stunning cabinetry, center-island & quality stainless steel appliances. Incredible Master suite features his/her walk-ins, private office/nursery & an ultra sexy bath with unique shower & soothing soaking tub. Desirable Jack & Jill bedrooms, separate guest suite/maids quarters plus an additional large suite with private bath & large walk-in...unreal! Outside, the excitement continues. Resort-like rear grounds precisely positioned to provide openness and serene views of the lush surroundings. Gorgeous hardscape, BBQ center & an exquisite pool/spa that inspires good times. Beg all you want...it’s not for sale, however you can still reside within this dream!