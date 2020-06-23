18823 Leadwell Street

Amenities
Two quiet spacious homes on a lot, with approximately 2600 sq. ft. of living space. Total 6 bedroom / 4 bath, both homes are 3 bedroom / 2 bath. Spacious approximately 10,000 sq. ft. lot. One house is remodeled, and the other is brand new! You'll be living at the end of a very quiet cul-de-sac. No neighbors to one side of the property. The property is close to stores, groceries, malls and restaurants, while living in blissful quiet peace.
Rent is $5,900 /month (Security Deposit- $5,900), includes landscaping.
New construction house & remodeled house
Modern new bathroom in master bedroom, with walk-in closet.
Modern style kitchens
Washer/Dryer in BOTH units
Beautiful grass yard.
Central ac/heat
Quiet cul-de-sac, with plenty of parking and no neighbors to one side!
Located in a nice, peaceful neighborhood in Reseda. Main Cross streets are Sherman Way and Wilbur, Convenient to shopping, CSUN, Pierce College, West Valley Occupational Center, restaurants and Lake Balboa.
