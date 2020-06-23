All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18823 Leadwell Street

18823 Leadwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

18823 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Two quiet spacious homes on a lot, with approximately 2600 sq. ft. of living space. Total 6 bedroom / 4 bath, both homes are 3 bedroom / 2 bath. Spacious approximately 10,000 sq. ft. lot. One house is remodeled, and the other is brand new! You'll be living at the end of a very quiet cul-de-sac. No neighbors to one side of the property. The property is close to stores, groceries, malls and restaurants, while living in blissful quiet peace.

Rent is $5,900 /month (Security Deposit- $5,900), includes landscaping.

New construction house & remodeled house
Modern new bathroom in master bedroom, with walk-in closet.
Modern style kitchens
Washer/Dryer in BOTH units
Beautiful grass yard.
Central ac/heat
Quiet cul-de-sac, with plenty of parking and no neighbors to one side!

Located in a nice, peaceful neighborhood in Reseda. Main Cross streets are Sherman Way and Wilbur, Convenient to shopping, CSUN, Pierce College, West Valley Occupational Center, restaurants and Lake Balboa.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/20430

(RLNE4456048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18823 Leadwell Street have any available units?
18823 Leadwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18823 Leadwell Street have?
Some of 18823 Leadwell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18823 Leadwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
18823 Leadwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18823 Leadwell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18823 Leadwell Street is pet friendly.
Does 18823 Leadwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 18823 Leadwell Street offers parking.
Does 18823 Leadwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18823 Leadwell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18823 Leadwell Street have a pool?
No, 18823 Leadwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 18823 Leadwell Street have accessible units?
No, 18823 Leadwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18823 Leadwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18823 Leadwell Street has units with dishwashers.
