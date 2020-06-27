All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

18818 Vintage St.

18818 Vintage Street · No Longer Available
Location

18818 Vintage Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
ASAP MOVE-IN! 4+2 w/family room on large cul-de-sac lot! (18818 Vintage) - FOR LEASE! Single-story, Northridge home available for immediate occupancy. Amenities include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1600 SQF; living room w/fireplace; family room; formal dining area; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); washer + dryer also provided; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; spacious lot, located on a cul-de-sac offers tons of backyard space; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5503829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18818 Vintage St. have any available units?
18818 Vintage St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18818 Vintage St. have?
Some of 18818 Vintage St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18818 Vintage St. currently offering any rent specials?
18818 Vintage St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18818 Vintage St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18818 Vintage St. is pet friendly.
Does 18818 Vintage St. offer parking?
Yes, 18818 Vintage St. offers parking.
Does 18818 Vintage St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18818 Vintage St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18818 Vintage St. have a pool?
No, 18818 Vintage St. does not have a pool.
Does 18818 Vintage St. have accessible units?
No, 18818 Vintage St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18818 Vintage St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18818 Vintage St. has units with dishwashers.

