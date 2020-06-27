18818 Vintage St.

Amenities

ASAP MOVE-IN! 4+2 w/family room on large cul-de-sac lot! (18818 Vintage) - FOR LEASE! Single-story, Northridge home available for immediate occupancy. Amenities include: 4BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1600 SQF; living room w/fireplace; family room; formal dining area; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); washer + dryer also provided; master bedroom w/three-quarter bath; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; spacious lot, located on a cul-de-sac offers tons of backyard space; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



