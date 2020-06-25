All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

18812 Lemay Street

18812 Lemay Street · No Longer Available
Location

18812 Lemay Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Picture Perfect! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house, plus an optional fourth bedroom with attached bathroom and kitchenette possible to be rented for an extra fee that could be separate or connected to the house. The house features remodeled kitchens and baths. 2 car attached carport, plenty of street parking and private back yard. All in the center of the San Fernando Valley. Close to shopping and to the gorgeous Lake Balboa Park.
Please follow property sign instructions. Price includes 3 plus 2 plus 4th bedroom studio ( In Law).

FOR SALE / FOR RENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18812 Lemay Street have any available units?
18812 Lemay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 18812 Lemay Street currently offering any rent specials?
18812 Lemay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18812 Lemay Street pet-friendly?
No, 18812 Lemay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18812 Lemay Street offer parking?
Yes, 18812 Lemay Street offers parking.
Does 18812 Lemay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18812 Lemay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18812 Lemay Street have a pool?
No, 18812 Lemay Street does not have a pool.
Does 18812 Lemay Street have accessible units?
No, 18812 Lemay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18812 Lemay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18812 Lemay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 18812 Lemay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18812 Lemay Street does not have units with air conditioning.

