18812 Lemay Street

Amenities

dishwasher carport recently renovated

Picture Perfect! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house, plus an optional fourth bedroom with attached bathroom and kitchenette possible to be rented for an extra fee that could be separate or connected to the house. The house features remodeled kitchens and baths. 2 car attached carport, plenty of street parking and private back yard. All in the center of the San Fernando Valley. Close to shopping and to the gorgeous Lake Balboa Park.

Please follow property sign instructions. Price includes 3 plus 2 plus 4th bedroom studio ( In Law).



FOR SALE / FOR RENT