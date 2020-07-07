All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18806 Hatteras St Unit 106
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

18806 Hatteras St Unit 106

18806 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18806 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
parking
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious and gorgeous 2,082-square-feet, UNFURNISHED, 3 BEDROOMS with built-in closets, 2.5 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE in the friendly Tarzana neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The bright and cozy interior features high ceilings with recessed/suspended lighting, fireplace, large windows with blinds and sliding glass door that opens outside into the well-maintained lawn. Its elegant kitchen is equipped with fine dark-toned finish cabinetry and glossy granite countertops with backsplash. The bathrooms have vanity cabinets one is large with dual-sink, the other single-sink both surmounted by mirrors, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel.

Additional rooms: Office/Study and Walk-in Closet.

It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway.

INTERIOR FEATURES: Hardwood Floor, Tile Floor, Granite Countertop, and Master bedroom.

EXTERIOR FEATURES: lawn and backyard.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.

Washer and dryer hookup along with central air conditioning and gas heating.

Only dogs are allowed. And no smoking, please.

Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electricity, and cable.

Near to and from parks, schools, Ventura Boulevard, and public transportation stops.

Bike Score: 78

This location is Very Bikeable so biking is convenient for most trips.

Nearby parks: Tarzana Park, Reseda Park, and Recreation Center and Reseda Park.

Nearby Schools:
Gaspar De Portola Middle School - 0.65 miles, 7/10
Wilbur Charter For Enriched Academics 0.86 mile, 6/10
Sherman Oaks Center For Enriched Studies - 0.57 miles, 9/10
Nestle Avenue Charter School 1.21 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
154 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
Commuter Express 422 - 0.4 mile
901 Metro Orange Line (901) - 0.4 mile
744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5268111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 have any available units?
18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 have?
Some of 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 is pet friendly.
Does 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 offer parking?
Yes, 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 offers parking.
Does 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 have a pool?
No, 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 does not have a pool.
Does 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18806 Hatteras St Unit 106 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College