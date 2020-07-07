18806 Hatteras St Unit 106

Amenities

Spacious and gorgeous 2,082-square-feet, UNFURNISHED, 3 BEDROOMS with built-in closets, 2.5 BATHROOMS TOWNHOUSE in the friendly Tarzana neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The bright and cozy interior features high ceilings with recessed/suspended lighting, fireplace, large windows with blinds and sliding glass door that opens outside into the well-maintained lawn. Its elegant kitchen is equipped with fine dark-toned finish cabinetry and glossy granite countertops with backsplash. The bathrooms have vanity cabinets one is large with dual-sink, the other single-sink both surmounted by mirrors, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel.



Additional rooms: Office/Study and Walk-in Closet.



It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway.



INTERIOR FEATURES: Hardwood Floor, Tile Floor, Granite Countertop, and Master bedroom.



EXTERIOR FEATURES: lawn and backyard.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher.



Washer and dryer hookup along with central air conditioning and gas heating.



Only dogs are allowed. And no smoking, please.



Tenant pays water, trash, gas, electricity, and cable.



Near to and from parks, schools, Ventura Boulevard, and public transportation stops.



Bike Score: 78



This location is Very Bikeable so biking is convenient for most trips.



Nearby parks: Tarzana Park, Reseda Park, and Recreation Center and Reseda Park.



Nearby Schools:

Gaspar De Portola Middle School - 0.65 miles, 7/10

Wilbur Charter For Enriched Academics 0.86 mile, 6/10

Sherman Oaks Center For Enriched Studies - 0.57 miles, 9/10

Nestle Avenue Charter School 1.21 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

154 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

150/240 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

Commuter Express 422 - 0.4 mile

901 Metro Orange Line (901) - 0.4 mile

744 Metro Rapid Line - 0.5 mile



