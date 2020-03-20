All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18760 North th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18760 North th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18760 North th Street

18760 W Chase St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18760 W Chase St, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Drive down Camelback and you cant help but notice Optima Biltmore Towers, the eye-catching high-rise in the heart of the Biltmore area. It was designed to command attention, inside and out. Two towers comprise this high rise that offers panoramic views of the city lights, mountains, and the sunset from the rooftop terrace.

Optima Biltmore amenities do not disappoint and include a rooftop terrace with lounge and BBQ areas, a heated rooftop pool and spa, clubhouse with state-of-the art fitness center that overlooks the lush inner courtyard, concierge service, a business center, a party room, and secure underground parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18760 North th Street have any available units?
18760 North th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18760 North th Street have?
Some of 18760 North th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18760 North th Street currently offering any rent specials?
18760 North th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18760 North th Street pet-friendly?
No, 18760 North th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18760 North th Street offer parking?
Yes, 18760 North th Street does offer parking.
Does 18760 North th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18760 North th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18760 North th Street have a pool?
Yes, 18760 North th Street has a pool.
Does 18760 North th Street have accessible units?
No, 18760 North th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18760 North th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18760 North th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College