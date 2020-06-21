1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard

Amenities
Penthouse condo with awesome views of Century City. Completely updated with all new appliances, hardwood floors, new bathrooms, paint, screens and window treatments. Spacious, bright and beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with formal entry, guest bathroom room that opens to a large living room with wood burning fireplace, recessed lighting and patio w/ gas hook-ups. The 2 en-suite bedrooms include a large master suite with fireplace, his & hers walk-in closets and spa tub in the master bath. The spacious kitchen features high end stainless appliances and white modern cabinetry. There is a washer dryer in the unit. The building offers a gym, sundeck, & spa. Situated in the heart of Westwood and walking distance to Westfield Mall, and Westwood village. Close to UCLA, hospital, Century City and Beverly Hills.