1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard

Penthouse condo with awesome views of Century City. Completely updated with all new appliances, hardwood floors, new bathrooms, paint, screens and window treatments. Spacious, bright and beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with formal entry, guest bathroom room that opens to a large living room with wood burning fireplace, recessed lighting and patio w/ gas hook-ups. The 2 en-suite bedrooms include a large master suite with fireplace, his & hers walk-in closets and spa tub in the master bath. The spacious kitchen features high end stainless appliances and white modern cabinetry. There is a washer dryer in the unit. The building offers a gym, sundeck, & spa. Situated in the heart of Westwood and walking distance to Westfield Mall, and Westwood village. Close to UCLA, hospital, Century City and Beverly Hills.