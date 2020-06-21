All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:04 AM

1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard

1875 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · (310) 801-0633
Location

1875 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1507 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Penthouse condo with awesome views of Century City. Completely updated with all new appliances, hardwood floors, new bathrooms, paint, screens and window treatments. Spacious, bright and beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath with formal entry, guest bathroom room that opens to a large living room with wood burning fireplace, recessed lighting and patio w/ gas hook-ups. The 2 en-suite bedrooms include a large master suite with fireplace, his & hers walk-in closets and spa tub in the master bath. The spacious kitchen features high end stainless appliances and white modern cabinetry. There is a washer dryer in the unit. The building offers a gym, sundeck, & spa. Situated in the heart of Westwood and walking distance to Westfield Mall, and Westwood village. Close to UCLA, hospital, Century City and Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have any available units?
1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have?
Some of 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1875 S Beverly Glen Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
