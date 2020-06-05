All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18721 Saticoy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18721 Saticoy Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18721 Saticoy Street

18721 W Saticoy St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18721 W Saticoy St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful, Spacious, Bright, Two-Story Home with 5-Bedrooms/ 3-Bathrooms featuring Ample Windows, Large Living Room with High Ceilings and New Light Fixtures, Dining Room with a Gorgeous Fireplace and Hardwood Floor, Wide Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including a Stove/ Refrigerator/ Dishwasher/ Microwave. and Sliding Door, Master Bedroom Suite with Private Bath that has a Jacuzzi/ Separate Shower/ Dual Sink/ Walk In Closet, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer, Central Air, Internet, Front Lawn with Artificial Turf, Great Back Yard, and Garage Parking for One Car and Two Uncovered Parking Spaces. No pets. A MUST SEE! Major Cross Streets: Reseda Boulevard and Saticoy Street. It's Conveniently-Located close to the 405 & 101 Freeways, Cal State University Northridge, Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the Japanese Garden, Lake Balboa, and Encino Municipal Golf Course. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, call/text Claudia Macias at 310.922.0736/ email cmacias@eglproperties.com- or contact Merline Martinez via email mmartinez@eglproperties.com!

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18721 Saticoy Street have any available units?
18721 Saticoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18721 Saticoy Street have?
Some of 18721 Saticoy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18721 Saticoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
18721 Saticoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18721 Saticoy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18721 Saticoy Street is pet friendly.
Does 18721 Saticoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 18721 Saticoy Street offers parking.
Does 18721 Saticoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18721 Saticoy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18721 Saticoy Street have a pool?
No, 18721 Saticoy Street does not have a pool.
Does 18721 Saticoy Street have accessible units?
No, 18721 Saticoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18721 Saticoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18721 Saticoy Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College