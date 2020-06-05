18721 Saticoy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful, Spacious, Bright, Two-Story Home with 5-Bedrooms/ 3-Bathrooms featuring Ample Windows, Large Living Room with High Ceilings and New Light Fixtures, Dining Room with a Gorgeous Fireplace and Hardwood Floor, Wide Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances including a Stove/ Refrigerator/ Dishwasher/ Microwave. and Sliding Door, Master Bedroom Suite with Private Bath that has a Jacuzzi/ Separate Shower/ Dual Sink/ Walk In Closet, Laundry Room with Washer & Dryer, Central Air, Internet, Front Lawn with Artificial Turf, Great Back Yard, and Garage Parking for One Car and Two Uncovered Parking Spaces. No pets. A MUST SEE! Major Cross Streets: Reseda Boulevard and Saticoy Street. It's Conveniently-Located close to the 405 & 101 Freeways, Cal State University Northridge, Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the Japanese Garden, Lake Balboa, and Encino Municipal Golf Course. For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, call/text Claudia Macias at 310.922.0736/ email cmacias@eglproperties.com- or contact Merline Martinez via email mmartinez@eglproperties.com!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.