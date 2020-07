Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL REMODELED Guest House with one bedroom, one bathroom with Gas stove included. Minimum 1 person to Maximum 3 people. Water and Gas included. You will have separate Electric bill. Private entry, and private patio. Close to Northridge Fashion Center, CSUN, Schools, Shopping Stores and a lot of restaurants. Street parking only in a very safe neighborhood. No smoking, No pets, No Cannabis (marijuana) or illegal drugs allowed.



No Pets Allowed



