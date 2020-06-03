All apartments in Los Angeles
1865 Lobdell Place
1865 Lobdell Place

1865 Lobdell Place
Location

1865 Lobdell Place, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House for Lease in Echo Park - Welcome to 1865 Lobdell Place! Located just off Echo Park Avenue on the corner of a private street up in the hills. This two story modern architectural house comes with gated parking for one. Enter into an open living and dining room area that faces the kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. The first floor also has a cozy den with fireplace and a bedroom with hardwood floors. Before walking upstairs, step outside to the first of two patio areas. Take the staircase up to the second floor and into the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and jacuzzi. There is a walk-in closet with a stackable washer and dryer. Step out of the master bedroom onto your own private deck with views of downtown and the surrounding hills. All this just minutes from DTLA, Dodger Stadium, The Echo, Echo Park Lake and all the great things Echo Park has to offer!

(RLNE4819307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 Lobdell Place have any available units?
1865 Lobdell Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1865 Lobdell Place have?
Some of 1865 Lobdell Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 Lobdell Place currently offering any rent specials?
1865 Lobdell Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 Lobdell Place pet-friendly?
No, 1865 Lobdell Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1865 Lobdell Place offer parking?
Yes, 1865 Lobdell Place offers parking.
Does 1865 Lobdell Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1865 Lobdell Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 Lobdell Place have a pool?
No, 1865 Lobdell Place does not have a pool.
Does 1865 Lobdell Place have accessible units?
No, 1865 Lobdell Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 Lobdell Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1865 Lobdell Place does not have units with dishwashers.
