Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House for Lease in Echo Park - Welcome to 1865 Lobdell Place! Located just off Echo Park Avenue on the corner of a private street up in the hills. This two story modern architectural house comes with gated parking for one. Enter into an open living and dining room area that faces the kitchen with all stainless steel appliances. The first floor also has a cozy den with fireplace and a bedroom with hardwood floors. Before walking upstairs, step outside to the first of two patio areas. Take the staircase up to the second floor and into the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and jacuzzi. There is a walk-in closet with a stackable washer and dryer. Step out of the master bedroom onto your own private deck with views of downtown and the surrounding hills. All this just minutes from DTLA, Dodger Stadium, The Echo, Echo Park Lake and all the great things Echo Park has to offer!



(RLNE4819307)