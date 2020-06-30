1862 COMSTOCK Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna

Spectacular Traditional home nestled in the heart of the Century Glen of Westwood. Enter this home to a large elegant living room featuring a gas/ wood burning fireplace, with two window views of the lush backyard. Boasting 4 Beds and 3.5 Baths, this home is perfect for the family expecting, with an upstairs master suite equipped with Spa Sauna shower, additional bedroom / large bath perfect for a nursery or small child steps away from an upstairs WD unit. Fresh NEW paint throughout and meticulously refinished blond oak hardwood floors, this home is fresh with an abundance of natural light. A great flow for entertaining, this home has multiple locations for dining or enjoying the large flat grassy backyard with fresh NEW sod. Tiered landscape featuring fruits trees and gardening space with a well thought out dog run complimenting the backyards flow of space. Highly desired Westwood schools and walking distance to Westfield Mall featuring world class dining and shopping.