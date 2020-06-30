All apartments in Los Angeles
1862 COMSTOCK Avenue
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

1862 COMSTOCK Avenue

1862 Comstock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1862 Comstock Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Spectacular Traditional home nestled in the heart of the Century Glen of Westwood. Enter this home to a large elegant living room featuring a gas/ wood burning fireplace, with two window views of the lush backyard. Boasting 4 Beds and 3.5 Baths, this home is perfect for the family expecting, with an upstairs master suite equipped with Spa Sauna shower, additional bedroom / large bath perfect for a nursery or small child steps away from an upstairs WD unit. Fresh NEW paint throughout and meticulously refinished blond oak hardwood floors, this home is fresh with an abundance of natural light. A great flow for entertaining, this home has multiple locations for dining or enjoying the large flat grassy backyard with fresh NEW sod. Tiered landscape featuring fruits trees and gardening space with a well thought out dog run complimenting the backyards flow of space. Highly desired Westwood schools and walking distance to Westfield Mall featuring world class dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue have any available units?
1862 COMSTOCK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue have?
Some of 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1862 COMSTOCK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1862 COMSTOCK Avenue has units with dishwashers.

