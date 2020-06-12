18619 Collins Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare offering at the prestigious Collinwood Complex in the heart of Tarzana. This TOP FLOOR unit offers a great layout with lots of NATURAL LIGHTING! UPGRADES include: Tile Flooring in Common Rooms, Updated Bathrooms and neutral carpeting. As you enter, you will notice the efficient floor plan which utilizes an open concept to provide both privacy and functionality. Each room has a great scale with a spacious kitchen featuring a large pantry. Features include: End Unit Location with one Common Wall, Convenient Location Close to Assigned Parking, Private and quiet setting away from main entrance and 2 Car Assigned Parking. 20lb pet limit.



Collinswood, centrally located in the heart of Tarzana, is a gated community with resort-style amenities including multiple pools and well kept courtyards all while being minutes to local shopping, dining and entertainment in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. A true getaway that you can call home.