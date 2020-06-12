All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 22 2019 at 4:14 PM

18619 Collins Street

18619 W Collins St · No Longer Available
Location

18619 W Collins St, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare offering at the prestigious Collinwood Complex in the heart of Tarzana. This TOP FLOOR unit offers a great layout with lots of NATURAL LIGHTING! UPGRADES include: Tile Flooring in Common Rooms, Updated Bathrooms and neutral carpeting. As you enter, you will notice the efficient floor plan which utilizes an open concept to provide both privacy and functionality. Each room has a great scale with a spacious kitchen featuring a large pantry. Features include: End Unit Location with one Common Wall, Convenient Location Close to Assigned Parking, Private and quiet setting away from main entrance and 2 Car Assigned Parking. 20lb pet limit.

Collinswood, centrally located in the heart of Tarzana, is a gated community with resort-style amenities including multiple pools and well kept courtyards all while being minutes to local shopping, dining and entertainment in the heart of the San Fernando Valley. A true getaway that you can call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18619 Collins Street have any available units?
18619 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18619 Collins Street have?
Some of 18619 Collins Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18619 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
18619 Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18619 Collins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18619 Collins Street is pet friendly.
Does 18619 Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 18619 Collins Street offers parking.
Does 18619 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18619 Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18619 Collins Street have a pool?
Yes, 18619 Collins Street has a pool.
Does 18619 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 18619 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18619 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18619 Collins Street has units with dishwashers.
