18619 Collins St #F23

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill

2 bed, 2 bath upstairs condo! - 2 bed, 2 bathroom condo in Tarzana. Conveniently located near the 101 freeway, and walking distance to several shops. This condo features carpet in the living room with tile in the bathrooms and kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Unit does not have a refrigerator. Building has it's own community pool and jacuzzi to enjoy during the hot summer. Water, sewer, trash and cable included! Two parking spaces - one is a gated assigned carport & one is open parking in a gated area. The complex has laundry on site, controlled access entry, 3 pools, 2 spas, BBQ areas and a mini playground. Pets that don't require yard will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now!



