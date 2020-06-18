All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18619 Collins St #F23.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18619 Collins St #F23
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:55 AM

18619 Collins St #F23

18619 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18619 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
cable included
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
2 bed, 2 bath upstairs condo! - 2 bed, 2 bathroom condo in Tarzana. Conveniently located near the 101 freeway, and walking distance to several shops. This condo features carpet in the living room with tile in the bathrooms and kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Unit does not have a refrigerator. Building has it's own community pool and jacuzzi to enjoy during the hot summer. Water, sewer, trash and cable included! Two parking spaces - one is a gated assigned carport & one is open parking in a gated area. The complex has laundry on site, controlled access entry, 3 pools, 2 spas, BBQ areas and a mini playground. Pets that don't require yard will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now!

(RLNE4643446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18619 Collins St #F23 have any available units?
18619 Collins St #F23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18619 Collins St #F23 have?
Some of 18619 Collins St #F23's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18619 Collins St #F23 currently offering any rent specials?
18619 Collins St #F23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18619 Collins St #F23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18619 Collins St #F23 is pet friendly.
Does 18619 Collins St #F23 offer parking?
Yes, 18619 Collins St #F23 offers parking.
Does 18619 Collins St #F23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18619 Collins St #F23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18619 Collins St #F23 have a pool?
Yes, 18619 Collins St #F23 has a pool.
Does 18619 Collins St #F23 have accessible units?
No, 18619 Collins St #F23 does not have accessible units.
Does 18619 Collins St #F23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18619 Collins St #F23 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College