18614 Liggett Street

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS 5 BEDROOM 3 BATH SINGLE LEVEL RANCH HOUSE ON CUL-DE-SAC; LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF NORTHRIDGE NEAR CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE; COMPLETELY REMODELED A YEAR AGO; LAMINATED FLOORING THROUGHOUT; TWO MASTER SUITES; THE SECOND MASTER SUITE IS A GUEST QUARTER WITH ITS OWN SITTING ROOM; HIGH CEILING AND RECESSED LIGHTS IN THE SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM; OPEN KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES; 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS; DROUGHT-RESISTANT LANDSCAPING IN THE FRONT AND THE BACK; WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO CSUN; EASY ACCESS TO PARK, MARKETS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING MALLS, SCHOOLS, FREEWAYS AND HOSPITALS.