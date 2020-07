18609 Palomino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NEWLY REMODELED 2 - STORY HOUSE WITH HIGH END UPGRADES 5 BEDROOM/4 BATHROOM. ALMOST 3800 SQUARE FEET OF LUXURY AND SPACE FOR LARGE FAMILY AND/ OR ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT. LOCATED IN A CUL-DE SAC SOUTH OF BLVD. LARGE FOYER, OPEN FLOOR FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOMS & A WET BAR WITH WINE REFRIGERATOR. A FLOOR TO CEILING DOUBLE FIREPLACE SEPARATES THE LIVING AND A FAMILY ROOMS. BOTH HAVE FRENCH DOORS TO A COVERED PATIO AND GRASS AREA. 2 MASTER SUITES ( 2ND STORY WITH VIEW) JACK & JILL BEDROOMS, BONUS ROOM FOR GUESTS OR OFFICE. A CHEF'S KITCHEN IS OPEN TO A BREAKFAST AREA AND A FAMILY ROOM, LARGE ISLAND WITH NEW COUNTERS, LOADS OF STORAGE AND MICROWAVE DRAWER. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDE A 48" VIKING RANGE AND 48" BUILT-IN REFRIGERATOR/FREEZER. RECESSED LIGHTING; DUAL PANE WINDOWS;CENTRAL AIR ON BOTH FLOORS. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. ALARM AND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM INSTALLED. ATTACHED 2-CAR GARAGE+DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING; PETS ALLOWED W/OWNERS APPROVAL+ ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT.