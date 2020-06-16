18600 Collins Street

Amenities

Affordable 2 Bed with 2 Baths .approx 1150 Sq ft. , gorgeous, beautiful, remodeled gated building, Washer and Dryer hookups, and unit with orange/ lemon trees. a private small community, only 20 units. Easy access to the 2( TWO ) ASSIGNED gated parking spaces. The unit has FRESH PAINT (all areas). WOOD LAMINATE flooring at the living room, dining area, and hallway, TILE in kitchen and bathrooms, NEW CARPET flooring in other rooms. All windows are top of the line DBL PANE with NEW blinds. This unit has a PRIVATE LARGE PATIO, access from the living room and master bedroom. Stainless steel ENERGY SAVER dishwasher, Microwave, and Gas Range and Stove, Gas wall unit heater with auto thermostat (Big saving), GRANITE COUNTERTOP in the kitchen. Walking closet in Master bedroom with bath. other bedrooms have large mirrored closet doors. Prime prestigious Tarzana neighborhood-close distance to Ventura Blvd and easy access to 101 freeway. Minutes from various supermarkets, great shops, restaurants, theaters, post office very close to University and various Colleges, near bus stations, hospitals, and various medical offices and parks... NON SMOKING. Paid hot and cold water, gardener. Sorry, no Pets.No Smoking Building.