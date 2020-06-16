All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:20 AM

18600 Collins Street

18600 Collins Street · (818) 371-1190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18600 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Affordable 2 Bed with 2 Baths .approx 1150 Sq ft. , gorgeous, beautiful, remodeled gated building, Washer and Dryer hookups, and unit with orange/ lemon trees. a private small community, only 20 units. Easy access to the 2( TWO ) ASSIGNED gated parking spaces. The unit has FRESH PAINT (all areas). WOOD LAMINATE flooring at the living room, dining area, and hallway, TILE in kitchen and bathrooms, NEW CARPET flooring in other rooms. All windows are top of the line DBL PANE with NEW blinds. This unit has a PRIVATE LARGE PATIO, access from the living room and master bedroom. Stainless steel ENERGY SAVER dishwasher, Microwave, and Gas Range and Stove, Gas wall unit heater with auto thermostat (Big saving), GRANITE COUNTERTOP in the kitchen. Walking closet in Master bedroom with bath. other bedrooms have large mirrored closet doors. Prime prestigious Tarzana neighborhood-close distance to Ventura Blvd and easy access to 101 freeway. Minutes from various supermarkets, great shops, restaurants, theaters, post office very close to University and various Colleges, near bus stations, hospitals, and various medical offices and parks... NON SMOKING. Paid hot and cold water, gardener. Sorry, no Pets.No Smoking Building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18600 Collins Street have any available units?
18600 Collins Street has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18600 Collins Street have?
Some of 18600 Collins Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18600 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
18600 Collins Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18600 Collins Street pet-friendly?
No, 18600 Collins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18600 Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 18600 Collins Street does offer parking.
Does 18600 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18600 Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18600 Collins Street have a pool?
No, 18600 Collins Street does not have a pool.
Does 18600 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 18600 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18600 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18600 Collins Street has units with dishwashers.
