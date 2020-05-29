18562 Stare Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful "Pepper Tree" Neighborhood located on a quiet cul-de-sac street surrounded by excellent Charter Schools such as Granada Hills. Nobel & Topeka. 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths with close to 1400 sq.ft. of comfort on 8500 sq.ft. lot. tiled entry & wood laminate floors are highlighted around home. Vaulted ceiling open this home up. Large living room with a brick fireplace leads to a formal dine. Family room off the kitchen w/ceiling fan & light. Kitchen offers tiled floors & tiled counter tops w/wood cabinets, newer dishwasher & newer oven & microwave. Access to large rear yard w/mature landscaping which includes a variety of fruit trees & a nice covered patio. Plenty of room for kids and a garden area for fresh veggies or fruits. 2 large sheds on the side. 2 car attached roll up garage door with direct access & remote. Master bedroom offers plenty of mirrored closets, private tiled bath & new vanity & lights. The other 2 bedrooms have laminate flooring. Close to public transportation, shopping & freeway.