Los Angeles, CA
18562 Stare Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM

18562 Stare Street

18562 Stare Street · No Longer Available
Location

18562 Stare Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful "Pepper Tree" Neighborhood located on a quiet cul-de-sac street surrounded by excellent Charter Schools such as Granada Hills. Nobel & Topeka. 3 bedrooms plus 2 baths with close to 1400 sq.ft. of comfort on 8500 sq.ft. lot. tiled entry & wood laminate floors are highlighted around home. Vaulted ceiling open this home up. Large living room with a brick fireplace leads to a formal dine. Family room off the kitchen w/ceiling fan & light. Kitchen offers tiled floors & tiled counter tops w/wood cabinets, newer dishwasher & newer oven & microwave. Access to large rear yard w/mature landscaping which includes a variety of fruit trees & a nice covered patio. Plenty of room for kids and a garden area for fresh veggies or fruits. 2 large sheds on the side. 2 car attached roll up garage door with direct access & remote. Master bedroom offers plenty of mirrored closets, private tiled bath & new vanity & lights. The other 2 bedrooms have laminate flooring. Close to public transportation, shopping & freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18562 Stare Street have any available units?
18562 Stare Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18562 Stare Street have?
Some of 18562 Stare Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18562 Stare Street currently offering any rent specials?
18562 Stare Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18562 Stare Street pet-friendly?
No, 18562 Stare Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18562 Stare Street offer parking?
Yes, 18562 Stare Street offers parking.
Does 18562 Stare Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18562 Stare Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18562 Stare Street have a pool?
No, 18562 Stare Street does not have a pool.
Does 18562 Stare Street have accessible units?
No, 18562 Stare Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18562 Stare Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18562 Stare Street has units with dishwashers.
