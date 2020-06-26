Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18535 Mayall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18535 Mayall Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 7:28 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18535 Mayall Street
18535 Mayall Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
18535 Mayall Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge
Amenities
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY, NEAR "GALLERIA MARKET".
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18535 Mayall Street have any available units?
18535 Mayall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 18535 Mayall Street currently offering any rent specials?
18535 Mayall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18535 Mayall Street pet-friendly?
No, 18535 Mayall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 18535 Mayall Street offer parking?
No, 18535 Mayall Street does not offer parking.
Does 18535 Mayall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18535 Mayall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18535 Mayall Street have a pool?
No, 18535 Mayall Street does not have a pool.
Does 18535 Mayall Street have accessible units?
No, 18535 Mayall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18535 Mayall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18535 Mayall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18535 Mayall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18535 Mayall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Jia
639 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College