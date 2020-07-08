All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
18526 Mayall Street
18526 Mayall Street

18526 Mayall Street · No Longer Available
Location

18526 Mayall Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

Peppertree Northridge condo for rent! This open and bright unit has engineered hardwood flooring throughout. Master bedroom has on suite bathroom and a slider out to a balcony. Two additional large bedrooms and updated bathrooms. Kitchen appliances are in great condition. Washer and dryer in unit! Dining area opens to a private patio that gets lots of light and is great for entertaining. Two assigned parking spots, one covered with additional storage. Gated Complex includes well-maintained grounds, large grass area, tennis courts, and pools. Close to Excellent schools, Northridge and Porter Ranch shopping, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18526 Mayall Street have any available units?
18526 Mayall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18526 Mayall Street have?
Some of 18526 Mayall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18526 Mayall Street currently offering any rent specials?
18526 Mayall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18526 Mayall Street pet-friendly?
No, 18526 Mayall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18526 Mayall Street offer parking?
Yes, 18526 Mayall Street offers parking.
Does 18526 Mayall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18526 Mayall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18526 Mayall Street have a pool?
Yes, 18526 Mayall Street has a pool.
Does 18526 Mayall Street have accessible units?
No, 18526 Mayall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18526 Mayall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18526 Mayall Street has units with dishwashers.
