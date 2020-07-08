18526 Mayall Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Peppertree Northridge condo for rent! This open and bright unit has engineered hardwood flooring throughout. Master bedroom has on suite bathroom and a slider out to a balcony. Two additional large bedrooms and updated bathrooms. Kitchen appliances are in great condition. Washer and dryer in unit! Dining area opens to a private patio that gets lots of light and is great for entertaining. Two assigned parking spots, one covered with additional storage. Gated Complex includes well-maintained grounds, large grass area, tennis courts, and pools. Close to Excellent schools, Northridge and Porter Ranch shopping, and parks.