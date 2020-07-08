18526 Mayall Street

Amenities
Peppertree Northridge condo for rent! This open and bright unit has engineered hardwood flooring throughout. Master bedroom has on suite bathroom and a slider out to a balcony. Two additional large bedrooms and updated bathrooms. Kitchen appliances are in great condition. Washer and dryer in unit! Dining area opens to a private patio that gets lots of light and is great for entertaining. Two assigned parking spots, one covered with additional storage. Gated Complex includes well-maintained grounds, large grass area, tennis courts, and pools. Close to Excellent schools, Northridge and Porter Ranch shopping, and parks.