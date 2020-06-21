18510 Mayall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Fabulous 3 bed/2.5 bath remodeled townhouse style condo with tons of light! Located in the desirable Peppertree Complex, this home is over 1,300 sq ft and an end unit. You'll love this great space, with high ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding, and beautiful wood floors. The spacious kitchen has porcelain tiled floors, tumble travertine counters and custom cabinets. New dishwasher and microwave will be installed prior to move in. Open living and dining area are great for entertaining or family time. Completing downstairs is a closet with a laundry area, built in shelving and a spacious powder room. Upstairs, are all three bedrooms including a large master suite with a wall of closets. Each bedroom features a ceiling fan and designer fixtures. Another fantastic feature are the patios, perfect for outdoor BBQs & gatherings.



The Peppertree Complex offers lots of beautiful greenery and outdoor sitting areas, 2 pools and 2 tennis Courts. Two parking spots are included, one being a covered carport.