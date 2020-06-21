All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18510 Mayall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18510 Mayall Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

18510 Mayall Street

18510 Mayall Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18510 Mayall Street, Los Angeles, CA 91324
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Fabulous 3 bed/2.5 bath remodeled townhouse style condo with tons of light! Located in the desirable Peppertree Complex, this home is over 1,300 sq ft and an end unit. You'll love this great space, with high ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding, and beautiful wood floors. The spacious kitchen has porcelain tiled floors, tumble travertine counters and custom cabinets. New dishwasher and microwave will be installed prior to move in. Open living and dining area are great for entertaining or family time. Completing downstairs is a closet with a laundry area, built in shelving and a spacious powder room. Upstairs, are all three bedrooms including a large master suite with a wall of closets. Each bedroom features a ceiling fan and designer fixtures. Another fantastic feature are the patios, perfect for outdoor BBQs & gatherings.

The Peppertree Complex offers lots of beautiful greenery and outdoor sitting areas, 2 pools and 2 tennis Courts. Two parking spots are included, one being a covered carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18510 Mayall Street have any available units?
18510 Mayall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18510 Mayall Street have?
Some of 18510 Mayall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18510 Mayall Street currently offering any rent specials?
18510 Mayall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18510 Mayall Street pet-friendly?
No, 18510 Mayall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18510 Mayall Street offer parking?
Yes, 18510 Mayall Street does offer parking.
Does 18510 Mayall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18510 Mayall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18510 Mayall Street have a pool?
Yes, 18510 Mayall Street has a pool.
Does 18510 Mayall Street have accessible units?
No, 18510 Mayall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18510 Mayall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18510 Mayall Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College