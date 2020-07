Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

4 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in West Los Angeles, newly constructed in 2017! This unit has a bright and open floor plan with gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, and in unit washer and dryer. The main floor with living area and kitchen has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, and upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 2 parking spaces (tandem) are included. Must see to appreciate!