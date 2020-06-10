1850 Blue Heights Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym fireplace internet access furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking internet access

Like its sleek, modern, architectural design, this elegant house high in the Hollywood Hills is furnished in a modern style much like an Ian Schrager Hotel, with breathtaking views from each room.



Light and breezy on a very private street, the two-story house has one large bedroom with a queen-size bed, two full bathrooms, a fully functioning kitchen, living room and dining area, small office area, fireplace, high-ceilings, and spacious balconies off the living room and bedroom that offer spectacular city to ocean views.



Great city to ocean views from all rooms!Amenities include private parking spot, all clannels cable TV including HBO & SHOWTIME, High speed wireless internet, and a complimentary day pass at Equinox gym in West Hollywood. A full service guest directory is supplied.