Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1850 Blue Heights Dr

1850 N Blue Heights Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1850 N Blue Heights Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Like its sleek, modern, architectural design, this elegant house high in the Hollywood Hills is furnished in a modern style much like an Ian Schrager Hotel, with breathtaking views from each room.

Light and breezy on a very private street, the two-story house has one large bedroom with a queen-size bed, two full bathrooms, a fully functioning kitchen, living room and dining area, small office area, fireplace, high-ceilings, and spacious balconies off the living room and bedroom that offer spectacular city to ocean views.

Great city to ocean views from all rooms!Amenities include private parking spot, all clannels cable TV including HBO & SHOWTIME, High speed wireless internet, and a complimentary day pass at Equinox gym in West Hollywood. A full service guest directory is supplied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 Blue Heights Dr have any available units?
1850 Blue Heights Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 Blue Heights Dr have?
Some of 1850 Blue Heights Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 Blue Heights Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1850 Blue Heights Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 Blue Heights Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1850 Blue Heights Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1850 Blue Heights Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1850 Blue Heights Dr offers parking.
Does 1850 Blue Heights Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 Blue Heights Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 Blue Heights Dr have a pool?
No, 1850 Blue Heights Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1850 Blue Heights Dr have accessible units?
No, 1850 Blue Heights Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 Blue Heights Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1850 Blue Heights Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
