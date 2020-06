1847 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

MODERN ENTERTAINER'S HOME WITH SPECTACULAR JET-LINER CITY, MOUNTAIN & OCEAN VIEWS SITUATED ON ONE OF SUNSET STRIPS MOST SOUGHT-AFTER STREETS. THE GATED FRONT ENTRY OPENS TO COURTYARD SITTING AREA. THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH OFFERS A PRIVATE AND SPACIOUS 2 STORY OPEN FLOOR PLAN LAYOUT WITH VIEWS FROM ALMOST EVERY ROOM INCLUDING AN OFFICE/DEN W/FRENCH DOORS THAT CAN BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORING, SOARING CEILINGS, WALLS OF WINDOWS, RECESSED LIGHTING, GOURMET KITCHEN, WITH TOP-OF-THE-LINE APPLIANCES OPENS TO LARGE DINING AND LIVING AREAS WITH SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. LIVING ROOM FEATURES WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE LEADING TO BALCONY. ENSUITE MASTER INCLUDES WALK-IN CLOSET, STUNNING GLASS WALK-IN SHOWER AND STAND-ALONE SOAKING TUB WITH DUAL-SINK VANITY AND LARGE BALCONY.MASTER ALSO INCLUDES SEPARATE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. ENSUITE SECOND BEDROOM & SIDE DOOR ENTRANCE LEADS TO EXPANSIVE WOOD DECK. CLOSE TO ALL THE BEST SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, ENTERTAINMENT THAT SUNSET BLVD HAS TO OFFER.