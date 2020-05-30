1845 FEDERAL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Corner 3 Bed 2 Bath Penthouse unit at the Federal Villas. This condo is bright with plenty of natural light and has an open floor plan with travertine tile throughout the entry, kitchen, and bathrooms, and dark hardwood floors throughout the great room. French doors lead from the living room to the balcony. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and solid wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, dual sinks with separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are separated by a shared bath. Washer and dryer in unit. 2 parking spaces in underground garage. Convenient location close to Sawtelle Blvd, Brentwood, Century City, Santa Monica.