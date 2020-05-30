All apartments in Los Angeles
1845 FEDERAL Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1845 FEDERAL Avenue

1845 S Federal Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1845 S Federal Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Corner 3 Bed 2 Bath Penthouse unit at the Federal Villas. This condo is bright with plenty of natural light and has an open floor plan with travertine tile throughout the entry, kitchen, and bathrooms, and dark hardwood floors throughout the great room. French doors lead from the living room to the balcony. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and solid wood cabinets with plenty of storage space. The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, dual sinks with separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms are separated by a shared bath. Washer and dryer in unit. 2 parking spaces in underground garage. Convenient location close to Sawtelle Blvd, Brentwood, Century City, Santa Monica.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 FEDERAL Avenue have any available units?
1845 FEDERAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 FEDERAL Avenue have?
Some of 1845 FEDERAL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 FEDERAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1845 FEDERAL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 FEDERAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1845 FEDERAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1845 FEDERAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1845 FEDERAL Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1845 FEDERAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1845 FEDERAL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 FEDERAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1845 FEDERAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1845 FEDERAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1845 FEDERAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 FEDERAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1845 FEDERAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
