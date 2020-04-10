All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1844 N Van Ness Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1844 N Van Ness Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1844 N Van Ness Avenue

1844 N Van Ness Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1844 N Van Ness Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Fully remodeled home! Upper-level Unit #1846 situated in the heart of Hollywood down the block from Franklin Village, Griffith Park, Greek Theater, Beachwood Canyon, Beachwood Cafe, Gelsons, Hiking Trails, and freeways. This new home features 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1,200 Sqft. Each bedroom is a master suite. New updates include Laminate flooring, Recessed lighting, New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, granite counter tops, New bathrooms, New Electrical wiring and panel, New HVAC system, New dual-pane windows, New Copper plumbing, and New roof. This home offers 2 large balconies to enjoy a relaxing breakfast or dinner with gorgeous city views. Plenty of parking in the long driveway and large garage. Water included. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 N Van Ness Avenue have any available units?
1844 N Van Ness Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 N Van Ness Avenue have?
Some of 1844 N Van Ness Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 N Van Ness Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1844 N Van Ness Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 N Van Ness Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1844 N Van Ness Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1844 N Van Ness Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1844 N Van Ness Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1844 N Van Ness Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1844 N Van Ness Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 N Van Ness Avenue have a pool?
No, 1844 N Van Ness Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1844 N Van Ness Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1844 N Van Ness Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 N Van Ness Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 N Van Ness Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Meridian Place Apartment Homes
9423 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College