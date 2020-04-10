1844 N Van Ness Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Fully remodeled home! Upper-level Unit #1846 situated in the heart of Hollywood down the block from Franklin Village, Griffith Park, Greek Theater, Beachwood Canyon, Beachwood Cafe, Gelsons, Hiking Trails, and freeways. This new home features 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1,200 Sqft. Each bedroom is a master suite. New updates include Laminate flooring, Recessed lighting, New Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, granite counter tops, New bathrooms, New Electrical wiring and panel, New HVAC system, New dual-pane windows, New Copper plumbing, and New roof. This home offers 2 large balconies to enjoy a relaxing breakfast or dinner with gorgeous city views. Plenty of parking in the long driveway and large garage. Water included. This is a must see!