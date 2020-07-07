18425 Collins Street

Amenities

Gorgeous & Recently Remodeled END Unit Townhouse in popular Tarzana Villa North! HOA will allow 1 small dog under 20 pounds. This unit has Direct Street Access, Landscaped Front and enclosed Patio. Lots of Natural Light! New Powder Grey Paint and Beautiful New 12 inch Laminate Floors with Sound Proof Cork throughout! Living Room features a Gas Burning Fireplace, Sliders to Enclosed Patio and Recessed Lighting. All New Kitchen with New White Cabinets, New Quartz Counters and New Stainless Appliances. Cozy Breakfast Area in Kitchen. Separated Dining Room with New Wet Bar. 1 Bedroom off Kitchen next to Guest Bathroom. 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms are upstairs, and each have their own Bathroom. Master Bedroom features a Double Door Entry, Walk-in Closet and Separate Vanity Area. All Bathrooms have been Completely Remodeled with Marble and Quartz. Double Car Garage with Automatic Opener and Direct Access to House includes a Washer, Dryer and Extra Refrigerator. Central Air/Heat and Copper Plumbing. New NEST thermostat, Ring Doorbell and outlets with USB Chargers. Well-manicured Complex offers many Amenities including a Swimming Pool, Indoor Spa, Dry Sauna, Showers, Recreation Room with a Pool Table and Club House with Kitchen. Mail Delivery via Mail Slots in Garage Door. Owner is looking for excellent credit and Documented Income. Just minutes from 101/405 Freeways, Shopping and Restaurants.