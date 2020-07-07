All apartments in Los Angeles
18425 Collins Street

18425 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

18425 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Gorgeous & Recently Remodeled END Unit Townhouse in popular Tarzana Villa North! HOA will allow 1 small dog under 20 pounds. This unit has Direct Street Access, Landscaped Front and enclosed Patio. Lots of Natural Light! New Powder Grey Paint and Beautiful New 12 inch Laminate Floors with Sound Proof Cork throughout! Living Room features a Gas Burning Fireplace, Sliders to Enclosed Patio and Recessed Lighting. All New Kitchen with New White Cabinets, New Quartz Counters and New Stainless Appliances. Cozy Breakfast Area in Kitchen. Separated Dining Room with New Wet Bar. 1 Bedroom off Kitchen next to Guest Bathroom. 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms are upstairs, and each have their own Bathroom. Master Bedroom features a Double Door Entry, Walk-in Closet and Separate Vanity Area. All Bathrooms have been Completely Remodeled with Marble and Quartz. Double Car Garage with Automatic Opener and Direct Access to House includes a Washer, Dryer and Extra Refrigerator. Central Air/Heat and Copper Plumbing. New NEST thermostat, Ring Doorbell and outlets with USB Chargers. Well-manicured Complex offers many Amenities including a Swimming Pool, Indoor Spa, Dry Sauna, Showers, Recreation Room with a Pool Table and Club House with Kitchen. Mail Delivery via Mail Slots in Garage Door. Owner is looking for excellent credit and Documented Income. Just minutes from 101/405 Freeways, Shopping and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18425 Collins Street have any available units?
18425 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18425 Collins Street have?
Some of 18425 Collins Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18425 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
18425 Collins Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18425 Collins Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18425 Collins Street is pet friendly.
Does 18425 Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 18425 Collins Street offers parking.
Does 18425 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18425 Collins Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18425 Collins Street have a pool?
Yes, 18425 Collins Street has a pool.
Does 18425 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 18425 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18425 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18425 Collins Street has units with dishwashers.

