18403 Chatsworth Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

For a private showing call Steve Courchaine at 818-335-9426. Here is a completely remodeled inside and out 3 bedroom 2 bath home located within the coveted Granada Hills Charter High School District. Step in to the open floor-plan with floor to ceiling fireplace, smooth ceiling and recessed lights. There is a huge center island kitchen with Quartz counter tops, self-closing white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms are generous in size have ceiling fans. There is an amazing hall bath with tub in shower. The master bedroom has its own bath with dual sinks and sit down bench in the shower. There is an attached garage with direct access were you will find the laundry hookups, epoxy floors and tank-less hot water heater. Off the kitchen is a nice size patio perfect for a BBQ, table and chairs and more. There is a private driveway, back patio, central air and heat and new roof. It’s freeway close and walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This property is located within the Granada Hills Charter High School district as well.