18403 Chatsworth Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

18403 Chatsworth Street

18403 Chatsworth Street · No Longer Available
Location

18403 Chatsworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
For a private showing call Steve Courchaine at 818-335-9426. Here is a completely remodeled inside and out 3 bedroom 2 bath home located within the coveted Granada Hills Charter High School District. Step in to the open floor-plan with floor to ceiling fireplace, smooth ceiling and recessed lights. There is a huge center island kitchen with Quartz counter tops, self-closing white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms are generous in size have ceiling fans. There is an amazing hall bath with tub in shower. The master bedroom has its own bath with dual sinks and sit down bench in the shower. There is an attached garage with direct access were you will find the laundry hookups, epoxy floors and tank-less hot water heater. Off the kitchen is a nice size patio perfect for a BBQ, table and chairs and more. There is a private driveway, back patio, central air and heat and new roof. It’s freeway close and walking distance to shopping and restaurants. This property is located within the Granada Hills Charter High School district as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18403 Chatsworth Street have any available units?
18403 Chatsworth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18403 Chatsworth Street have?
Some of 18403 Chatsworth Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18403 Chatsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
18403 Chatsworth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18403 Chatsworth Street pet-friendly?
No, 18403 Chatsworth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18403 Chatsworth Street offer parking?
Yes, 18403 Chatsworth Street offers parking.
Does 18403 Chatsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18403 Chatsworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18403 Chatsworth Street have a pool?
No, 18403 Chatsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 18403 Chatsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 18403 Chatsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18403 Chatsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18403 Chatsworth Street has units with dishwashers.
