Los Angeles, CA
1839 W 35th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1839 W 35th Street

1839 W 35th St · No Longer Available
Location

1839 W 35th St, Los Angeles, CA 90018
Leimert Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom unit is conveniently located in Central Los Angeles Area.

This unit (Identical Duplex) features an open concept with a modern kitchen that is connected to a spacious living room featuring laminate flooring all throughout the house.

The master bedroom suite, ensures you have a private space where they can enjoy. It features great closet space and a private full bathroom.

Tons of street parking and carport for 2 cars.
This duplex has a 6000 sq ft lot with enough backyard to entertain.

Perfect for anyone that is looking to be in a prime location, this home is ideally positioned to enjoy Downtown Los Angeles, Marina del Rey, Venice beach, and LAX airport.

Owner will cover the water bill. Tenants will pay the rest of their utilities.

Available this weekend. Act NOW this coveted duplex will not be available for long!!
For more information reach out to Cesar (323) 428-3436 or email us at ( cesarvqz@gmail.com )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1839 W 35th Street have any available units?
1839 W 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1839 W 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1839 W 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 W 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1839 W 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1839 W 35th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1839 W 35th Street offers parking.
Does 1839 W 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 W 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 W 35th Street have a pool?
No, 1839 W 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1839 W 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 1839 W 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 W 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1839 W 35th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1839 W 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1839 W 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
